'Heart dropped down to my toes': NC man wins $10M scratch-off lottery

Evan Matsumoto, WRAL (NBC) , WCNC 8:08 PM. EDT August 26, 2017

LELAND, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) — A nuclear plant worker from North Carolina is now a very rich man.

Michael Hill, of Leland, had already played one Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket before he bought a second. He took the first, losing ticket back to the store clerk at the Maco Depot on Maco Road and jokingly asked why she didn't sell him a winner.

So, he tried again.

"I have a strategy when it comes to scratching,” Hill said. “I start with the corners. When I got to the dollar symbol I knew I won something. I saw the one and then the zero and it still didn't hit me. But then I saw the ‘M’. My heart dropped down to my toes and I lost my breath.”

