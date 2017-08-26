'Heart dropped down to my toes': NC man wins $10M scratch-off lottery

Photo via WRAL (NBC)

LELAND, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) — A nuclear plant worker from North Carolina is now a very rich man.

Michael Hill, of Leland, had already played one Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket before he bought a second. He took the first, losing ticket back to the store clerk at the Maco Depot on Maco Road and jokingly asked why she didn't sell him a winner.

So, he tried again.

"I have a strategy when it comes to scratching,” Hill said. “I start with the corners. When I got to the dollar symbol I knew I won something. I saw the one and then the zero and it still didn't hit me. But then I saw the ‘M’. My heart dropped down to my toes and I lost my breath.”

Click here for the full story.

Copyright 2017 WRAL (NBC)