Heavy police presence at Ballantyne home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police busted through the front door of a Ballantyne home Friday afternoon, neighbors tell NBC Charlotte.

Police responded to a townhome on Longstone Lane. Police have not said why, but NBC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner is at the scene and said there is heavy police presence in the area.

There is visible damage to the front door and police have crime scene tape around a wooded area behind the home.

Neighbor describes officers busting through one of the townhomes screaming “Police! Search warrant!” This appears to be where they busted in pic.twitter.com/0qNguBrmoS — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) October 27, 2017

