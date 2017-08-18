Heavy smoke as CFD responds to north Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Fire Department is responding to a fire at a one-story home with heavy smoke in north Charlotte Friday, with Medic saying they have responded and are on standby.

CFD tweeted Friday afternoon that they are responding to a structure fire at 4706 Pineleaf Dr in the Derita-Statesville neighborhood of north Charlotte.

Medic confirmed they are en route to the scene and have confirmed there are no patients.

