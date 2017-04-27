2 hurt after helicopter crash

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man charged with school threats
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
CMS leaders unveil new assignment plan
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Cars damaged by markers on I-77
-
Florida teen's prom dress gets national attention (NBC)
-
Gang members sentenced in Lake Wylie murders
-
Day care accused of abuse has checkered past
-
"Hidden in plain view" exhibit educating parents
More Stories
-
2 injured in Newton helicopter crashApr 27, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
-
Family of killed 'basketball star' teen asking for answersApr 27, 2017, 5:42 a.m.
-
LIVE UPDATES | NFL Draft Day 2017Apr 27, 2017, 3:36 p.m.