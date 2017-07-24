Caldwell Co. mill inspected 2 days before fire, reportedly had broken sprinklers

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- An old mill in Granite Falls that caught fire Friday had a broken sprinkler systems, according to an inspection report that was published two days before the fire.

According to the report, the building was cited for two violations, one of which includes, "Repair sprinkler system ASAP! (Put back in service)." The other violation was for "provide 24-hour fire watch -- walking grounds every hour, find documents until sprinkler system back online."

The fire broke out Friday night at the Old Shuford Mill on Falls Avenue, directly across the road from Granite Falls Police Department. The warehouse sits on a 19-acre property and firefighters were able to save five buildings that surround the warehouse. Neighbors and local businesses were forced to evacuate due to the fire.

Inspection report submitted by Caldwell County.

