Man dies in Catawba County house fire

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies and the SBI are investigating after a deadly fire in Catawba County Saturday morning near Maiden.
Neighbors told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene that they woke up to the flames around 6:30 a.m.
According to deputies, a man was killed inside the home. The victim was described as a male in his late 30s, deputies say.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials also have not yet released the fire victim's identity.
