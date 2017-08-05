WCNC
Man dies in Catawba County house fire

WCNC 4:02 PM. EDT August 05, 2017

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies and the SBI are investigating after a deadly fire in Catawba County Saturday morning near Maiden.

Neighbors told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene that they woke up to the flames around 6:30 a.m.

According to deputies, a man was killed inside the home. The victim was described as a male in his late 30s, deputies say.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials also have not yet released the fire victim's identity.

