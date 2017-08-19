Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Hickory

Manuel Villarreal Jr. (photo submitted by Hickory Police)

HICKORY, N.C. -- A 30-year-old man is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Hickory Saturday morning.

Hickory Police responded to a call in the 1700 block of 16th Street around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Roberto Beltran with apparent gunshot wounds. Beltran was pronounced dead, police said.

Manuel Villarreal Jr. is wanted by police in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on Villarreal's whereabouts is asked to call 828-328-5551.

