'Nearly hit by this much' | Storm causes large tree to nearly hit home

HICKORY, N.C. -- Kevin Spann can be described as consistent.

He's lived in Hickory all his life; he wears a baseball cap all the time; he prays every day as an evangelist minister.

But late Monday afternoon, he had little time to stay stuck in his head as heavy storms ripped through his neighborhood.

"It was chaos for a minute," he recalled.

Spann had pulled into the driveway of his mother's house and rushed his family into her basement.

He then got back in his car to pick up his wife.

"Soon as I shut the door, the car lifted off the ground," Spann said. "Enough to scare you."

He dashed back into the house

"It's a lot of adrenaline going," he said. "I got with my children and covered them up."

Outside their home, a power pole came crashing down as well as a tree that just missed Spann's mom's house. It was so close, its leaves and branches brushed the home's wall.

"That tree missing by that much was no coincidence," Spann said. "God had his hands on it."

Spann said he owns about 13 or 14 hats; he decided to wear a hat with a cross and the words, "God's not dead."

"We're truly thankful and realized it could've been a lot worse than it was," Spann said.

