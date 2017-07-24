Teen killed after head-on collision involving ATV and SUV

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A 14-year-old boy is dead and his 13-year-old cousin is fighting for his life after Highway Patrol said an SUV crashed into their ATV along Baptist Camp Road on Saturday afternoon.



Troopers charged the driver of the SUV, Steve Carroll, with DWI as they said he was on medication at the time of the crash.

Family members said the 14-year-old, Jacob Wright, died at the scene while the 13-year-old, Logan Duran, was flown to Levine Children's Hospital with critical injuries.

Troopers said the boys drove their ATV onto the road Saturday afternoon just as Carroll was passing through.



Highway Patrol said he slammed into the two boys before crashing into Stan Jenkins' front yard.



"I was just sitting in my kitchen table and heard the crash," Jenkins said. "[I] looked out the window and seen the car coming through the yard and seen it flip over here just on the other side of the driveway."



Highway Patrol is still investigating, and troopers said more charges are possible.



Troopers confirmed Carroll has a prior DWI conviction.



NBC Charlotte went to Carroll's listed his address. His stepson answered the door and said Carroll was unavailable.

He said Carroll is sorry for what happened and said his stepfather regrets being behind the wheel.

