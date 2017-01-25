Highway patrol: DWI suspect drove 155 mph during chase

NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Troopers chased down a man driving 155 miles an hour on Charlotte highways early Wednesday morning.

According to an N.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson, troopers clocked 32-year-old Christopher Lee Johnson driving 130 miles-an-hour in a 65 miles-an-hour zone on I-77 near Woodlawn.

The troopers say at one point during the chase, Johnson turned onto the outer loop of I-485 where he allegedly reached speeds of 155 miles per hour.

He eventually came to a stop on Pineville-Matthews Road and was immediately taken into custody.

Trooper John Burgin says Johnson is suspected of driving drunk.

He had two passengers in the car who were unharmed.

Burgin acknowledges the pursuit put the troopers' lives in jeopardy. But says Johnson was endangering the community at-large.

"He would've killed somebody," Burgin says. "That gives us even more reasons to get him caught and get him off the road."

Johnson is facing charges of DWI, speeding, eluding arrest and reckless driving.

Copyright 2016 WCNC