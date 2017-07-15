WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Historic anniversary of Camp Greene

Diana Rugg, WCNC 2:36 PM. EDT July 15, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --July 15 marks the one-hundredth anniversary of the opening of Camp Greene in west Charlotte.

The World War One boot camp covered six-thousand acres along Wilkinson Boulevard and gave streets like Camp Greene and Monument Streets their names.

Around 60,000 troops from 193 units passed through the camp at any given time back when Charlotte had only about 40,000 residents.

One of the few landmarks that remain from those days is the American Red Cross.

Other street names in that area carry Camp Greene history-- Remount Road, where the calvary had a remount station. Arty Avenue is also named for the artillery training location that was there.

The monument still stands on Wilkinson Boulevard and camp headquarters at the Dowd house on the block behind it.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories