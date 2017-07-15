Camp Greene celebrate 100 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- July 15 marks the 100th anniversary of the opening of Camp Greene in west Charlotte.

The World War One boot camp covered six-thousand acres along Wilkinson Boulevard and gave streets like Camp Greene and Monument Streets their names.

Around 60,000 troops from 193 units passed through the camp at any given time back when Charlotte had only about 40,000 residents.

Doughboy reenactors celebrate 100th anniv of Camp Greene training camp in WWI- 60k young soldiers in tents on 6,000 acres off Wilkinson Bvd pic.twitter.com/wYhjdxpI3L — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 15, 2017

One of the few landmarks that remain from those days is the American Red Cross.

The Dowd House in 1917 & now - it was HQ for Camp Greene in WWI, celebrating 100 years today pic.twitter.com/uou7Cs0AVX — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 15, 2017

Other street names in that area carry Camp Greene history-- Remount Road, where the calvary had a remount station. Arty Avenue is also named for the artillery training location that was there.

The monument still stands on Wilkinson Boulevard and camp headquarters at the Dowd house on the block behind it.

Want to see some cool Charlotte history?

Check out the #CampGreene 100th anniv. celebration right NOW on Wilkinson Blvd & Monument Street pic.twitter.com/88Hrer8vkZ — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 15, 2017

