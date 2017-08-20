Hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrian in southeast Charlotte

Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials say a pedestrian was hospitalized following a hit-and-run accident in southeast Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck in the 5300 block of Monroe Road. Medic says the pedestrian struck was transported to CMC with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD identified the driver of the suspect vehicle as a female. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run accident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

