Home of late Rick Siskey for sale for $5.5 M

The SouthPark home is 6,113 square feet with six bedrooms and nine baths. The list price is $5.5 million. (Photo Carolina Multiple Listing Services Inc.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The sprawling home along Sharon Road at the corner of Sharon Amity in SouthPark has been listed for sale for $5.5 million.

Mecklenburg County property tax records show the home along Sharon Road is owned by the late Richard Siskey and wife Diane Siskey.

According to Carolina Multiple Listing Services Inc, the home is 6,113 square feet with six bedrooms and nine baths. The home has a large covered porch with a fireplace and overlooks the pool and guest house. The home also has a six car garage, theater and bar.

Siskey's death was classified as a suicide, according to an incident report from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Siskey was Chairman and Founder of Siskey Industries, LLC, a local business firm.





