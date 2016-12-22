Homeless single mother, family gets a place to live

NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It will be a surprise her three sons will remember for many Christmases to come.

A 3-bedroom apartment to move into with two Christmas trees and gifts, Yolanda Reeves never thought this would be possible.

Homeless for five years, the shelters and week-to-week struggles were tough she says. She was still in her work uniform when WCNC.com talked with her.

"I'm very grateful," Reeves said. "Like you don't understand. I only thought this happened in the movies, but this actually happens in real life. It was my son's tutor and the councilors at the school, they sponsored me."

The strangers-now-friends provided enough to move in, and a chance to start saving money. Reeves already knows how she will pay this life-changing gift back.

"I'm being honest with you- I want to open a non-profit organization for women that has kids like myself, and help them," she said.

Reeves will surprise her boys Friday morning.

