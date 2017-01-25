Homeowner charged after dead body, drugs found in residence

Brandon Goldner/NBC Charlotte

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A Troutman man was charged with murder after deputies say they found a dead body and illegal drugs in the man's home.

Iredell County Sheriff's Office say deputies responded to a call of a shooting taking place at a residence in the 200 block of Brook Creek Drive in Troutman. Deputies say upon arrival of the scene, they located the body of Kelvin Velez, 20, of Charlotte, with apparent gunshot wounds.

During investigations, Jackson Tyler, the homeowner reported to be present when the incident occurred, said in an initial statement that he didn't know Velez or how he got shot. Tyler, at one point during the investigation, told detectives that he might have had a gun and might have tripped and accidentally shot Velez.

Jackson Suddreth Tyler (photo from Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

As the investigation continued, it was later determined that Tyler and Velez did know each other. Deputies also said Tyler waited approximately an hour before anyone called 911. A search of the residence revealed large quantities of illegal drugs that included marijuana and suspected ecstasy estimated to be over 3,000 tablets.

Deputies also said evidence at the scene indicates that Tyler, who according to his criminal history is prohibited from owning firearms, was making suppressors and other firearm components at his home.

Tyler was arrested and charged with murder. Deputies say once the illegal narcotics are processed to determine the exact weight and amount, detectives will seek additional felony drug charges. Tyler is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center without bond, according to deputies.

The investigation is still ongoing and those with information on Tyler or this incident are asked to call 704-878-3180.

Copyright 2016 WCNC