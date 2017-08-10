Homicide investigation in west Charlotte after shooting death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - CMPD has confirmed that they are responding to a homicide after a shooting in West Charlotte Thursday evening.

Reports of a gun shot wound at the 2000 block of Pleasant Dale Drive in west Charlotte have been confirmed by Medic, and one person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is just north of Charlotte Douglas Airport.

No details about a suspect or what motivated the shooting are not yet available.

The death investigation by police marks Charlotte's 56th homicide of 2017.

Stick with WCNC.com as we have crews on the scene gathering more information.

© 2017 WCNC.COM