Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Salisbury Police is investigating after a man was found dead in a yard.

Police responded to a call from the 200 block of South Link Avenue in reference to a man found unconscious in the yard. Upon arrival, 21-year-old Shawn Spry was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, Spry did not live on Link Avenue. Rowan County Sheriff's Detectives assisted in processing the scene, police say.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 704-638-5333.

