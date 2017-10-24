Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation in east Charlotte Tuesday night.
CMPD responded to a call in the 3100 block of Amity Court. One person was pronounced dead.
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation located in the 3100 block of Amity Court. 1 person has been pronounced deceased.— CMPD News (@CMPD) October 25, 2017
Officials have not released the deceased person's identity. The person's death marks Charlotte's 75th homicide of 2017.
Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs