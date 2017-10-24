Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation in east Charlotte Tuesday night.

CMPD responded to a call in the 3100 block of Amity Court. One person was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the deceased person's identity. The person's death marks Charlotte's 75th homicide of 2017.

