Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte, CMPD says

WCNC 12:02 AM. EDT October 25, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation in east Charlotte Tuesday night.

CMPD responded to a call in the 3100 block of Amity Court. One person was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the deceased person's identity. The person's death marks Charlotte's 75th homicide of 2017.

