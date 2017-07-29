Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. -- A homicide investigation is underway after Salisbury Police responded to an emergency call early Saturday that left two people dead and several others wounded.

Police responded to a call received at 2:13 a.m. Saturday of shots fired on the 100 block of West Fisher Street.

Upon arrival officers found evidence of multiple shots and possible injuries.

According to police, further investigation of the area lead police to find a deceased black man.

Murder investigation in dntn Salisbury at S Church & W Fisher, 1 blk from Innes & Main. Shootout at 2:13am killed 2, injured several @wcnc pic.twitter.com/DpKmvgS751 — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 29, 2017

Three other gunshot victims, two black men and one black woman, arrived at Rowan Medical Center for treatment according to police.

One of the victims, an unidentified black man, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Another individual was also treated for gunshot wounds at Lexington Memorial Hospital. Investigators are working to determine if the person is connected to the shooting in Salisbury.

No arrest have been made at this time.

One car w window shot out, another w driver's door still wide open hours after shootout in dntn Salisbury bank lot that left 2 dead @wcnc pic.twitter.com/wMJFX1l940 — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 29, 2017

Anyone with information should call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.

© 2017 WCNC.COM