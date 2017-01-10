Hospital dresses newborns in Clemson gear

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Nothing says #ALLIN like babies born Clemson fans on game day! Greenville Health System (GHS) showed their home team pride by giving every newborn baby a Clemson Tiger Paw onesie on the day of the 2017 College Football National Championship.

“Clemson is one of GHS’ primary academic partners, and we are proud to support them in their quest to bring home a national championship title,” said Karen Potter, manager of public relations for GHS.

“We are also excited to welcome the team’s newest fans at our hospitals on Jan. 9, who will have the opportunity to cheer on the Tigers from their bassinets,” Potter said.

Here are 4 of the newest #Clemson Tiger fans born today at GHS hospitals. GHS and these babies are #ALLIN. #GoTigers #BeatBama pic.twitter.com/rZyjN7Bleu — Greenville Health Sy (@ghs_org) January 10, 2017

Here are 3 of the newest #Clemson Tiger fans born today at Greenville Memorial. GHS and these babies are #ALLIN. #GoTigers #BeatBama pic.twitter.com/eBjBMshmqX — Greenville Health Sy (@ghs_org) January 9, 2017

