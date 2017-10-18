How to keep stink bugs out of your house

Stink bugs (Photo: WCNC)

NEWTON, N.C. -- As temperatures start dipping, more people will soon be finding stink bugs crawling around in their homes.

Experts report a rising number of stink bug spottings as the bugs look for warm places to hunker down for the winter, like homes.

"Seal up all the cracks [in your home]," said George Place, director of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension's Catawba County Center. "Reduce how much heat is going to go out and reduce stink bugs are going to come in."

If they do make it inside, Place recommends homeowners simply suck them up with a vacuum.

Place added the stink bug population appeared to be down in 2017, though the numbers fluctuate year-to-year.

He said once spring arrives, stink bugs will leave people's homes and begin laying eggs outdoors.

