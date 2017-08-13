Hundreds attend vigil in response to violence in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hundreds came together for a peace vigil in uptown Charlotte Sunday night.

The crowd gathered at Marshall Park to spread messages of peace and unity -- all in response to the protests that took place in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday.

Local activists who planned the event expected about 250 people to show up. That number, however, doubled with a diverse mix of teenagers and adults.

“It sucks because you have people who hate you because you’re born," said one peace demonstrator.

“I saw this in the 1960s but didn’t join back then. But it’s finally time to say 'enough,'" said an older peace demonstrator.

Activists with Indivisible Charlotte planned the vigil after a white-nationalist protest turned deadly in Charlottesville over the weekend.

“It’s wrong, it’s unamerican and we will not stand for it,” said one peace demonstrator of Saturday's violence.

Many in attendance came to call out President Trump for his response to the protest, including Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts.

“When he said it was all side’s fault, he was wrong," said Mayor Jennifer Roberts. "His comments are wrong.”

No word on if President Trump plans to release another statement.

