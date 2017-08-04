Slain Columbia Husband, Wife Honored by Hundreds of Motorcycle Riders

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hundreds of motorcycle riders drove through Columbia Friday to pay tribute and attend the funeral of a slain husband and wife.

Back on July 27, Sydni McMillan Collins, 46, and her husband Aaron "AC" Collins, 40, were shot and killed along Parklane Road. A suspect has been arrested in their deaths.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, people began riding through the streets in the middle of the afternoon as a sign of solidarity. They then gathered at set location, and finally headed to the church where a memorial service was taking place for the couple

Friends of the the two say they were known for their love of motorcycle, and were well-liked.

Richland County deputies say they're still investigating their deaths, and are asking people to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC with any tips.

