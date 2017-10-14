Hundreds participate in 39th annual CROP Hunger Walk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The community held their 39th annual Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk Saturday night.

The event is aimed at helping the less fortunate, more specifically to feed the hungry, including children.

The fundraiser walk was held at Independence Park and hundreds came out and walked to highlight a growing issue in the community.

Organizers say this time of the year is extremely important.

