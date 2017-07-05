Huntersville Doctor to plead guilty to child porn charges

David Shope (Photo: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A former Huntersville doctor is scheduled to appear at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Charlotte to plead guilty to child pornography charges.

Dr. David Shope, his attorney and prosecutors signed off on a plea agreement, its details remaining sealed from public view.

Newly released court documents show Dr. Shope shared child porn, including of victims under the age of 12, to an undercover CMPD detective four times in 2015.

According to prosecutors, the videos and images were produced outside North Carolina's borders.



Investigators said they were able to identify Dr. Shope through his IP address.



After searching his home, officers said they discovered additional child porn saved on one of his computers and a hard drive.



One of Dr. Shope's patients spoke to NBC Charlotte back in 2015. He said he was scheduled to visit the doctor before his arrest.



"Totally surprised," the patient said. "I don't know him personally beyond the professional relationship, but to hear that is unbelievable."

Dr. Shope had privileges to Novant Huntersville and Novant Presbyterian, but he was not an official employee.



According to the state Medical Board, Doctor Shope's medical license expired four months after he was charged.



A plea agreement hearing is scheduled for next Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Uptown.

