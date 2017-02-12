Huntersville wine bar briefly burned by refrigerator fire

Joseph Muller/NBC Charlotte

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Authorities say firefighters were on the scene of a building fire that took place in a shopping center in Huntersville Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the fire took place at Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar in Birkdale Village, located in the 16900 block of Birkdale Commons Parkway.

The incident was classified as an electrical fire, sources say. The restaurant's management says the restaurant will re-open at 9 p.m. Saturday night and will return to their normal schedules.

