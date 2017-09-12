Hurricane Jose meanders in the Atlantic

(Photo: Sullivan, Whitney)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Hurricane Jose will continue to meander out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Hurricane Jose was located 435 miles northeast of Turks and Caicos Islands. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with gusts up to 90 mph. It was moving east at 6 mph as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Jose is expected to slowly complete a loop over the next several days. The storm will cross its own wake in a few days. There may be some strengthening by the end of the weekend as the system moves towards the north.

Currently, global forecast models keep the storm near the Eastern Seaboard through Tuesday. This storm may have to be watched closely as it moves towards the New England states.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for this storm.

