Photo courtesy of Ryan B's Twitter account.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- All lanes on I-85 South in Concord were blocked for hours following an accident at exit 58 near U.S. 29 Monday afternoon, according to DOT.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports that a tractor-trailer was jackknifed in the area.

The roads reopened before 6 p.m. on Monday.

