'I Will Kill You' Written on Missing SC Man's Home

Kelvin Durham (Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office)

UNION, S.C. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a South Carolina man who disappeared a day after "I will kill you" was spray painted on his home.



Union County deputies said 24-year-old Kelvin Durham called 911 around 9 p.m. Sunday and told the operator he was being chased.



But deputies say the call dropped before he could give more information and he hasn't been heard from since.



Authorities say the day before, Durham's family reported the spray painted threat, and Durham had recently been hit by a car that drove off while out walking.



Deputies told media outlets they found Durham's BMW abandoned near where he made the 911 call on state Highway 49 near Union, but did not find him.

