Inmate escapes from maximum security SC prison

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WLTX, AP) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections is actively searching for an inmate who escaped Wednesday afternoon.

Jimmy Causey, 46, got away from Lieber Correctional in Dorchester County just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Details of escape were not immediately available.

Causey was in prison on a life sentence for a kidnapping violation from Richland County.

Causey has now escaped from two different prisons in a dozen years. He and another inmate escaped Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia in 2004 by hiding in a trash truck. They were captured three days later.

Causey was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 after he was convicted of holding Columbia attorney Jack Swerling and his family at gunpoint in their home.

He's 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 177 pounds. He has a one inch scar on his chin.

Anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1.

