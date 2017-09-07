Irma evacuee from Florida missing from Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing elderly man from Florida who was evacuating Hurricane Irma when he went missing.

John D. DePasquale, 77, is described as a white male who stands 6 feet tall and weighing 240 lbs. He is bald with no facial hair and has brown eyes.

Mr. DePasquale is a resident of Florida and recently arrived in Lancaster County with his wife to escape Hurricane Irma.

He was last seen Thursday, September 7, at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the home of relatives at 1070 Truman Drive, Sun City, in Indian Land.

He was wearing gray shorts, a gray golf shirt, and white tennis shoes. He left alone driving his 2017 silver Toyota Highlander bearing Florida license plate Y4VMQ.

Mr. DePasquale suffers from dementia and requires several medications which he does not have with him. He made a statement indicating his intent to go to Connecticut, a state where he formerly resided.

Anyone who sees Mr. DePasquale should immediately contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or dial 911.

