Irma evacuees seek shelter in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Evacuees looking to escape Irma were seeking shelter in the Charlotte area Sunday.

The City of Rock Hill and the Charlotte Motor Speedway accepted their first evacuees to local campgrounds.

“My daughter, two grandsons, my husband and four dogs all in this motorhome,” laughed Mary Meekins, who fled to Rock Hill from Tampa.

“We’re just trying not to think about it,” she said.

With gas cans, generators and family pets in tow, they were as prepared as they could be.

“It’s a lot of emotion,” said Darin Wyngarden of Fort Myers Florida.

“I'm glad I'm here but I'm still worried about my family at home," Wyngarden said. "I’m making phone calls trying to talk to them.”

He said he was thankful for a free and safe place to rest.

“It's a blessing because we didn't know where else to go,” Wyngarden said.

Still, the minutes drag on like hours.

In an RV, on a campground, in a town hundreds of miles away; There is only waiting, and praying and hoping.

“I just want to be somewhere safe,” Wyngarden said. “Not worry about anything else and just try to take care of the family.”

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is still accepting evacuees through entrance Z and the City of Rock Hill is still welcoming visitors to stay at the BMX supercross campground. Both places are offering their amenities free for those escaping Irma.

© 2017 WCNC.COM