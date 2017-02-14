Is 'checking' your dog on a flight safe?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There is a social media firestorm over a woman's dog dying after a United Airlines flight.

Kathleen Considine was flying her 7-year-old golden retriever, Jacob, from Michigan to Oregon. However, she says during the trip, a one-hour layover in Chicago turned into a 20-hour ordeal and Jacob was not fed. She says when he arrived he was lethargic and later died from stomach complications at the vet's office.

Dozens of you have posted on our Facebook page, including some with concerns about flying your pets. Now, NBC Charlotte taking a closer look at those concerns at Charlotte-Douglas Airport.

There is luggage and then there are pets. Passenger Amy Fox says the two should be treated very differently on airlines.

“Leave your dog where you leave your luggage and that’s scary,” says Fox.

Fox wants to bring her 2-year-old lab on a plane this summer, but now, she’s having second thoughts.

“We’ve never taken pets on planes before and we heard it’s a little dangerous,” says Fox.

It comes as another woman’s viral Facebook post warns about air travel with pets.

Kathleen Considine says her 7 7-year-old golden retriever, Jacob, died after a United flight from Detroit to Portland with an unexpectedly long layover. She says he had a clean bill of health-- until after the flight.

“His breathing started becoming really scarce and I rushed him to the emergency vet where they got him on a table right away and did eight minutes of CPR and they lost him,” said Considine.

United says it worked to ensure Jacob’s comfort on the trip and the dog never showed signs to suggest he was unwell.

According to the US Department of Transportation, more than 500 pets have died, been injured or lost on airlines since 2005.

Potential hazards include changing temperatures and air pressure dropping. Animal experts say flat-faced dogs often have the most trouble.

“Being in an airplane makes it more difficult for them with the changes in cabin pressure,” says a veterinarian.

Fox is now trying to take measures for her dog before the flight.

“We actually made our dog a service dog to try to avoid that and bring the dog on the plane with us, so we are planning for this next vacation and we think we are going to try it out but we are a little nervous because she’s big,” says Fox.

Fox says she’s planning the trip for August from Ohio to Colorado. She says the one thing she refuses to do is check her dog in.

Copyright 2017 WCNC