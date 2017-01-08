Janet Danahey's Sentence Commuted, Parole Now Possible

Janet Danahey (Photo: WFMY News 2, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One of Governor Pat McCrory's last acts in office was to change the sentence of a Triad woman responsible for the deaths of 4 people.

Janet Danahey was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for setting a deadly fire at Campus Walk Apartments back in 2002. Sisters Rachel and Donna Llewellyn, Elizabeth Harris and Ryan Bek were killed.

Danahey admitted to setting the fire but said her intention was never to hurt anyone. She said the fire was meant to be a prank.

Governor McCrory granted her request to commute her sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Her parole eligibility date is January 1, 2029.

