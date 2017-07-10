WCNC
Close

JAY-Z announces Charlotte tour date

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 12:24 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

Hov is hitting the road and he's stopping in the Queen City.

JAY-Z announced a massive North American tour for this fall/winter in support of his latest album, 4:44. The tour kicks off October 27 in Anaheim with his Charlotte stop scheduled for Thursday, November 16. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 14. Tidal users will have an opportunity to purchase tickets starting today at noon EST. Citi® is the official presale credit card for the 4:44 TOUR. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, July 10th at 12:00 p.m. ET until Thursday, July 13th at 10:00 p.m. ET through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.  

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories