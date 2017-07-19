Judge refuses to lower bail on mom accused of letting 3-year-old son freeze to death

MORGANTON, N.C. -- A Burke County mother accused of letting her three-year-old son freeze to death will remain in jail after a judge refused to make her bond less restrictive.

At a Wednesday morning court hearing, Jamie Basinger and her attorney requested her bond be switched from secured to unsecured.

Jamie Lyn Basinger (Photo: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

With a secured bond, her family has to pay more than $8,000 to get her out of jail, and family members said they can't afford it.

However, the judge refused to change Basinger's bond, which disappointed family members in court.

"We just take it one day at a time," Brent Basinger said. "It's very frustrating her being in jail."

Burke County deputies charged Jamie Basinger with felony child abuse and involuntary manslaughter after her three-year-old son, Landyn Melton, was found frozen to death on her front porch back in March.

Search warrants revealed Basinger admitted to using marijuana and meth in the days leading up to her son's death, but her family insisted Landyn's death was a tragic accident.

"If you look into [Landyn's] eyes, he tugged at your soul, and that's what really eats at us," Brent Basinger said. "We know that deep down, she would never do anything to harm him."

Attorneys will meet again in September to discuss administrative motions ahead of a trial that could begin as early as December.

© 2017 WCNC.COM