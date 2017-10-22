Juvenile shot in Lincoln County, officials say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- County officials say a juvenile was hospitalized after being shot Sunday night.

The juvenile was reported shot in the chest area. Officials told NBC Charlotte the incident took place on Campground Road in Denver.

Officials did not say if the shooting was accidental or if a shooting suspect has been identified. The shooting victim's identity has not been released by officials.

