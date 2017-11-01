Keep calm, creepy clowns not responsible for red balloons in Charlotte

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The scary thriller "It" boomed in the box office, grossing nearly $325 million in the less than two months.

The movie's signature scare tactic starts with a red balloon tied to a storm drain, the spooky scene has inspired people across the country to emulate the drain game, tying off their own balloons.

On Halloween, red balloons were spotted across Charlotte. It was enough to make people stop and think but upon further review, a closer look at the ballon revealed the following:

"Maney, Roy & LauRen morning show."

The popular trio host the hit talk radio show on 95.1 Kiss FM.

Their red balloon idea blew up on social media, with people posting all over Twitter.

“I don’t think you would be this explosive. I didn’t think this many people would see our balloons," said Roy.

It was all a stunt, not performed by a Clown but instead the crew of a local radio show.

"It was just kind of our way of giving back to our listeners who have made us the most listened to morning show in Charlotte," said Maney.

