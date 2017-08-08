Citizen Review Board examines the Keith Scott shooting

Keith Lamont Scott.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Citizens Review Board held a closed-door hearing on the shooting that killed Keith Scott.

The shooting touched off days of sometimes violent protests and demonstrations.

A CMPD investigation later determined that the officer Brentley Vinson's decision to shoot Scott was justified, a finding that was supported by the District Attorney's Office.

But last June, the Board determined there was "sufficient evidence of error" in how the police investigated and later justified the shooting.

The hearing took place Tuesday before the Board gives all sides a chance to present evidence and call witnesses.

Two demonstrators carrying signs came to the opening of the hearing at the Government Center. They were forced out along with everyone else, which includes both the public and the press.

The board voted to go into executive session because the issue is a personnel matter. Once the Board reaches a conclusion on the shooting, that will be made public.

Also at the Government Center was Corine Mack, the head of the Charlotte NAACP.

"I don't think today was a day for protests. Today was a day of progress," Mack said.

She added she hoped the hearing would lead to some answers.

"Finally we have a case that is going forward. We are going to find out what happened on that night in question," said Mack.

After a full day of testimony, the Board adjourned shortly after 5:00 p.m. and will resume tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

