CRB: No decision on the Keith Scott shooting after Wednesday's hearing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Civilian Review Board will meet again Thursday morning to complete their review and vote on their findings regarding the deadly shooting of Keith Scott.

The Board heard testimony for the second day Wednesday, as they continued their review of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's decision to clear officer Bradley Vinson of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of Scott.

The incident touched off days of sometimes violent protests in Charlotte.

Robert Dawkins from a civil rights organization called SAFE Coalition said even though the Board has never in its history ruled against the police department, holding a hearing was progress.

"We are not even saying we are hoping the officer is found guilty," Dawkins said. "What we are hoping for is the first chance that we feel that we got justice."

The hearing follows the Board's finding in June that there was "substantial evidence of error," when CMPD investigators cleared Vinson, a decision that was also echoed by the District Attorney.

The Board will return to the Government Center Thursday 8:30 a.m. and when they are finished hearing testimony, they will begin deliberations.

