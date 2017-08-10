CRB split 4-4 on Keith Scott decision after days of review

Sept. 20, 2016 - Keith Scott, 43, was shot by an African American Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say Scott had a gun and wouldn't drop his weapon. Officer Brentley Vinson was not charged.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After several days of deliberation and hearing of testimony, the Charlotte Citizens Review Board was evenly split in its vote Wednesday on whether the fatal shooting of Keith Scott last September was justified.

The board voted an even 4-4 in the case, and the Board's chair said they will make policy recommendations to CMPD following the vote. Those recommendations were not disclosed to the public following the announcement.

The Board heard testimonies throughout the week as they reviewed the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's decision to clear officer Bradley Vinson of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of Scott. The incident touched off days of sometimes violent protests in Charlotte.

The Board arrived 9 a.m. Thursday morning and deliberated until they announced they were split on the final decision. The Board heard testimonies from both sides, CMPD as well as attorneys representing the Scott family.

The board does not have the power to pursue criminal charges, but it is considered a big deal that they are weighing in on the case.

In June, the CRB ruled that there was "substantial evidence of error" in CMPD's decision that the shooting was justified in an 8-2 decision.

"It has to be progress when we had nothing before, at least we have them hearing this particular case," said Corine Mack, President of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP.

Mack says she and other activists have pushed for the CRB to review more complaints. Their efforts have resulted in a policy change to the form process.

"The form was so difficult, it's written from the police perspective so as a layperson, as a citizen it is difficult to fill out that form," she explained.

