Kendrick Lamar gifts fan a wheelchair-accessible van

It looks like Kendrick Lamar is as kind as he is talented.
The Compton rapper surprised quadriplegic superfan, Jennifer Phillips, with a wheelchair-accessible van during a "Damn Tour" stop in Dallas. Phillips had set up a GoFundMe account to try to raise money for a vehicle that would work with her chair. She since shut down the page because she's no longer in need of a new van.
Phillips was confined to a wheelchair on July 26, 2006 after a car accident, according to her Twitter page (@msj3nn). However, the physical restrictions didn't keep her from attending eight of the rapper's shows over the years. Lamar wanted to help his make his fan more comfortable while traveling and gave Phillips a signed jacket, where he wrote a message telling her she'd be receiving a new ride as a gift. She announced the kind gesture on social media.
The autograph pic.twitter.com/xW48D9RwBL— Jenn (@msj3nn) July 17, 2017
The rapper thanked his fan for her support in an emotional video.
So @msj3nn has been around from day 1 supporting the homies in everything they've ever done. Today we changed her life the way she has changed ours and so many others. We no longer have to worry about that gofundme link in my bio because SHE'S GETTING A NEW MODIFIED VAN COURTESY OF KENDRICK AND TDE. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH, JENN. Here's a video of me losing my cool before getting her real reaction lol. DAMN.
"I was a big fan of music and concerts before my injury but I never supported and loved a label like theirs before." Phillips wrote in an Instagram post. Of course they have great music but they are also great people. None of them have ever treated me like a stranger or a charity case lol. I didn't meet them because I'm in a wheelchair. I just know great people."
This wasn't the first encounter Phillips has had with Lamar. The two met more than six years ago, according to Phillips' Twitter page.
Lamar also gave Phillips a custom Dallas Mavericks jersey, which she posted on Instagram.
The Damn Tour will making a stop in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Aug. 14.
