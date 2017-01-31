KKK fliers distributed in Gaston County

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. -- Gaston County homeowners made a disturbing discovery after police said someone left fliers advertising for the Ku Klux Klan on people's driveways.

Robert Hord said his wife found a KKK flier on their driveway on Sunday morning.

"For the steps that are taken forward, this pulls you a couple steps back," Hord said.

Gaston County Police said the fliers appear to be more of a recruitment effort and not so much a threat, which means it's protected by free speech.

Gaston County Police Captain C.J. Rosselle still urged people to file a police report if they received it.

"We want to be aware because maybe it involves something different, something threatening, then we're ahead of the game," Capt. Rosselle said.



Copyright 2016 WCNC