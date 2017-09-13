KPD responds to Florida officers' selfie with one of their own

Photo: Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - A photo of three Florida police officers working the night crew during Hurricane Irma has taken the internet by storm, and now the Knoxville Police Department is getting in on the fun.

Three officers at the Gainesville Police Department posted a selfie on the department's Facebook page as they were getting ready to work as a night crew during Hurricane Irma.

The photo caught the eye of thousands of people - including a few other police departments who didn't want to be outdone.

MORE: 3 Florida police officers posted a selfie on Facebook and the internet fell in love

KPD posted a response to the photo Wednesday night, even adding in a K-9 officer to up the ante.

KPD is using their photo as a fundraising challenge - asking everyone who comments on their photo to make a small donation in the name of Gainesville PD, KPD or your favorite charity to help hurricane victims.

"We're confident the Volunteers of Tennessee will see that our KPD officers take it to those gators once again!" the post said.

© 2017 WBIR.COM