Lancaster County woman found dead by her daughter, coroners say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- Authorities are investigating after a 58-year-old woman was found in Lancaster over the weekend.

Lancaster County coroners responded to South York Street in reference to Mildred Arnold being found dead by her daughter. Officials did not say when or how Arnold's body was found by her daughter.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning, coroners said.

