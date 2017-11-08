Large bull decides to take dip in Catawba County pool

Photos via Eric Jones, Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- Emergency crews responded to a call of a bull in a swimming pool Wednesday afternoon.

Yes, you read that right... A bull in a swimming pool.

According to Claremont Rescue Chief Eric Jones, the bull's owner said the female cow was tired and cold from being in the water.

Jones said the Catawba County Animal Control, Hickory Rescue, Maiden Rescue and Claremont Rescue assisted in pulling the large cow out of a pool in Vale area.

PHOTOS: Large bull pulled from swimming pool

"Big thanks to all the different squads that helped out," Jones said on Facebook after crews pulled the bull out to safety.

County officials say the bull is doing well and she is back in the owner's farm.

© 2017 WCNC.COM