Large power outage along WT Harris Blvd leaves major intersections dark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Large power outages caused dangerous conditions after major intersections went dark in north Charlotte Thursday night.

According to Duke energy, two big sections along West WT Harris Boulevard have power outages, and street lights are not operating.

Up to 1000 people along the 15-mile stretch also are without power. One outage is expected to be fixed by 10 p.m. Thursday, but the other had no current timetable to be addressed.

