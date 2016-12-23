Last minute help needed for toy drive

Presents (Photo: NBC Charlotte File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The New Outreach Christian Center is asking for help. About 25 toys for kids ages 2 through 15 are needed for the families they serve.

Pastor Brenda Stephenson says they have enough food and clothing, but are short on toys.

"United Way, they're giving out my number," Stephenson said. "Everything is circling back to New Outreach Christian Center, so what do i do? I call you all so you can reach somebody out there. It's the season of giving and helping the less fortunate."

Toys can be dropped off at the church located at 3900 Gossett Ave.

Near Uptown at the Charlotte Rescue Mission, homemade desserts are needed.

"Yes. We're desperately in need of any homemade desserts from the community," said spokespeson Christy Baker. "We expect to serve 1200 meals Christmas Day and we would love for each guest to be able to finish their meal with a homemade dessert. Broken lives and broken families are able to be restored through the recovery programs that we offer."

Baker says the Christmas meal is often the first step for individuals ready to turn their lives around.

Both Charities can accept help even on Christmas Day.

