Law enforcement to crack down on drunk drivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands of people are out in Charlotte to ring in the New Year, including Highway Patrol, which will have dozens of troopers on the roads.

There's already seen two deadly head-on crashes on I-85; one of them involved a drunk driver.

Highway Patrol said they're going to be doing mobile checkpoints; instead of being at one spot, they'll be moving around.

Jevon Thomas drove to Bearden Park from the University City area, and he doesn't plan to drink.

"We think most people will be responsible," Thomas said. "We'll definitely be cautious as we're going from here back to the north area. We're pretty safe drivers, but hopefully we won't have any issues."

